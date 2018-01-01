<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



You can download podcasts a number of ways:

Subscribe to the podcasts through iTunes

Use this RSS feed to subscribe to the podcasts through your favorite “podcatcher”

Look below for the list of available podcasts you can stream or download

Follow the directions below:

Click on this RSS feed link to open it into a new tab (if you’re using the Chrome browser, you’ll have to first install Chrome’s RSS Reader plug-in):

Find the date of the podcast you want to download and click on it. A new page will open and the podcast will start.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and right-click on the “Download” button.

In the pop-up menu, select “Save Link As…”

Choose where on your computer you want to save the podcast

You can stream or download any podcast below from Omnystudios. To stream, simply scroll to the podcast you want to listen to, then click on it.

To download, scroll to the podcast you want on your computer, click on it, then click on the “Share” icon at the top-right corner of the player, then click on the “Download” link.