CAN ISLAM BE REFORMED IN THE U.S.? With Dr. Zuhdi Jasser of The American Islamic Forum for Democracy

Can Islam be reformed in the U.S.? That is the question that Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, Arizona Republican Congressional Candidate and the founder of The American Islamic Forum for Democracy, asks. Listen and learn as Dr. Savage and Dr. Jasser discuss who is behind these Israel protests. What does the future of the Israel-Hamas conflict look like? And what exactly does The American Islamic Forum for Democracy do?

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow