JIHAD MEANS WAR! With Robert Spencer of Jihad Watch

What is Jihad? Savage speaks with Robert Spencer of Jihad Watch to expose the truth about radical Islam. Listen and learn how Hezbollah and Hamas operate and the extremist propaganda used to radicalize members. How Jihad is funded and supported? What is the Deobandi School, and how has it impacted India? How mass immigration has transformed the West. What do we know about the dark totalitarianism of Iran? Is radical Islam winning? Are we witnessing the last gasp of freedom in the United States? How radical Islam is similar to the leftwing in America. What does the Quran say about the treatment of women? Is there a path to peace in the Middle East? How is Palestinian propaganda trying to erase the history of Jewish people in Israel?

