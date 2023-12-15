UKRAINE vs ISRAEL- WHY FULLY FUND ISRAEL BUT NOT UKRAINE? (with Fred Fleitz)

This week, Zelensky made another appeal for funding and weapons in Washington. Meanwhile, the failures of the Biden Administration continue to risk stability worldwide. As Zelensky faces international pressure and threats from within, could this be the end of Zelensky in Ukraine? Savage speaks with Fred Fleitz, Former NSC Chief of Staff and CIA analyst, to dissect the evolving wars in Ukraine and Israel. Fleitz outlines why the United States should continue to fund Israel in their ongoing struggle for survival. Learn how the high-profile Ukrainian Counteroffensive has failed and why it’s imperative for Ukraine to change course before the long-term consequences of their current defensive strategy occur. Will the Biden Administration break with Israel to appease the progressive left? Tune in for this comprehensive update on the Michael Savage podcast!

