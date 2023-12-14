HOW U.S. INTELLIGENCE ALLOWED RADICAL ISLAM TO THRIVE (AUGUST 21, 2007)

HOW US INTELLIGENCE ALLOWED RADICAL ISLAM TO THRIVE (AUGUST 21, 2007)

Listen to this remarkable interview with former CIA officer Michael Scheuer. You will be shocked to hear how prescient this interview was from August of 2007. Savage and Scheuer revealed how the American empire was compromised from within. Listen to this profound interview that is as relevant today as it was 16 years ago…

