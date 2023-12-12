IT’S A RELIGIOUS WAR WAHHABI ISLAM vs. THE WORLD (ISRAEL ON THE FRONT LINE)

In this broadcast Savage discusses the origins of terrorism. Learn how this is a RELIGIOUS war that has been ongoing for centuries! Israel is facing a war that threatens its annihilation. He criticizes the influence of mass hysteria. Savage covers the history of the Jewish people’s presence in Israel since 2000 B.C. and the communist movement’s use of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic sentiments to push their agenda for a new world order. Then, learn about Wahhabi Islam and what it is. Savage calls for a change in the government’s approach to terrorism.

