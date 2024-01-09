A TIME OF TOTAL CORRUPTION & LIES – Episode #671

Savage reacts to the divisive speech President Biden delivered at Valley Forge this weekend. He denounces Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who was secretly hospitalized, while his Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was vacationing in Puerto Rico. How can a nation survive the corruption, the incompetence, and the division that plagues us under Biden? Despite feeling powerless, he implores individuals to take small actions and draws inspiration from a West African proverb. He condemns Washington, drawing a parallel between the infamous fable “The Emperor’s New Clothes” and our current Administration, where critique of the leadership is met with backlash. Learn how our modern leadership parallels The Sopranos episode “The Scatino Bust Out.” He laments the media’s biased reporting, particularly towards The Democrats and the lawlessness besieging American cities. Additionally, Savage encourages listeners to remember God’s presence and importance, acknowledging the prevalence of lies and the need for truth. He shares a morning prayer, which emphasizes appreciation for life and health. He shares his dismay at politicians who live in a “world of deceit, narcissism, lies, hatred, and thievery,” warning of the danger posed by their callous disregard for reality.

