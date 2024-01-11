PROGRESSIVES = REGRESSIVES – NOVEMBER 6, 2013 – Episode #672

In this archive piece from 2013, Savage was ahead of the curve as he railed against the state of progressive cities. Before anyone else, he criticized the filth and dirty streets of American cities. He declared the state of San Francisco to be a “national disgrace”, in stark contrast to the propaganda that is often promulgated. He condemned the leadership of New York City as income inequality and socialist ideologies polarized the Democrats. He explained how “progressives” appeal to the prejudices and hatreds of the population to further their own political ambitions. He encouraged listeners to elevate their own circumstances rather than hating those who have more.

