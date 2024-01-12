NEWS OF THE WEEK; Savage & Ben Weingarten

Hunter Biden makes a surprise appearance on Capitol Hill before storming out in a chaotic publicity stunt. Learn why Hunter is going on the offensive to combat investigations into the Biden Family. They explore the influence of China on American democracy, the apparent corruption of national security and law enforcement apparatus, and the fragility of American society. They discuss the censorship regime, the tactics used to discredit figures like Clarence Thomas and others in opposition to the current Administration. Both warn against the American policy of appeasing Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. Who is funding pro-Palestinian groups in America as protesters deface war memorials and promote anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments? Learn why DEI is here to stay as Harvard and other institutions seek to maintain their power and influence. Then, will Biden be the Democrat nominee? Is Michelle Obama poised to run for the White House?

