THE DECLINE OF THE WEST WITH SAVAGE & ROVIN – Episode #674

Savage and Jeff Rovin are back in another wide-ranging conversation! Listen as the two consider the greatest threats to Western Civilization in 2024. They discuss the current war in Israel, expressing criticism of protesters who are uneducated about the history of the region. What will happen in the 2024 election? Will Biden be the Democrat nominee? How would the radical Left react to another Trump presidency? What can we expect from Trump if elected? They discuss the human capacity for good and evil, potential triggers of global conflicts, and the difficulty of predicting political developments. Savage compares the current geopolitical situation to the onset of World War 1 and shares his interest in the predictions made by author Oswald Spengler in his 1918 book “The Decline of the West.” Can America survive the widespread unrest and the declining role of objective morality and faith in society?

