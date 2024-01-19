KAMALA HARRIS JUST GOT TERRIBLE NEWS! with Stephen Gardner – Episode #675

Will Trump overcome the legal challenges to secure the Republican nomination? Savage speaks with Stephen Gardner to share his insights on what lies ahead in 2024. Exploring the border crisis and Republicans’ push to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, they discuss Mayorkas’ cryptic warning. Delving into the Fani Willis scandal, self-enrichment, and secret meetings, we explore the connection to Kamala Harris and the White House. Savage unravels the complexities surrounding the charges against Donald Trump. Then, he discusses his new book, A Savage Republic, highlighting the various threats plaguing our nation, from cancel culture to immigration challenges, lockdown repercussions, escalating crime, and assaults on free speech and religion.

