Exclusive — Michael Savage Shares Crucial To-Do List for Future Trump Presidency: No More ‘Defense’ Against the Left

Conservative radio legend Michael Savage shared his thoughts on what immediate steps an upcoming Trump administration must take — including reinstating merit-based immigration, revoking federal gun laws, and securing global peace agreements — for America to recover from years of Biden administration policies and “endure as a free country.”

In an exclusive video statement provided to Breitbart News on Wednesday, the New York Times best-selling author began by noting he was the first to endorse former President Donald Trump in April of 2011. 

Citing his recent book, A Savage Republic, Savage offered advice to Trump following his historic victory in Iowa on Tuesday, insisting, “We can no longer play defense against the left.”

