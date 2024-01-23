THE BIGGEST THREAT TO WORLD PEACE? Savage & Col. Macgregor

Col. Macgregor and Savage discuss the greatest threats to world peace as tensions rise in the Middle East. They cover the devastating loss of life in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Macgregor emphasizes the tragic sacrifices made by a whole generation of Ukrainian men, adding his concerns about criminality and greed surrounding the conflict. What are Biden’s missteps with Iran and the Houthi rebels in Yemen? What lies next for Israel? How does the war with Hamas threaten Israel’s future? What would be the consequences of a greater conflict with Hezbollah? Then, the conversation leads to the threat at home. Who are the pro-Palestinian protesters? Will Trump be defeated in the general election? Can anyone stop the threat of World War 3? Why we need a leader who can inspire rather than divide the nation. What Biden’s Border invasion portends.

