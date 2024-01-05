MUSICIAN SAM GENDEL & SAVAGE ON THEIR UNLIKELY COLLABORATION… THE FOUND POETRY OF MICHAEL SAVAGE – Episode #670

Savage reconnects with jazz musician Sam Gendel as they discuss their unlikely collaboration. They first met in 2013 when Gendel sent Savage a collection of poetry titled “The Found Poetry of Michael Savage.” Gendel creatively transformed Savage’s words into poetry adding musical compositions. Find out how the two connected as they discuss the sequence of events that led to this groundbreaking radio performance. Savage recites an excerpt from “The Death Poem,” a historic chronicle that covers the history of the earth, from its creation to present times. The two contemplate the decline of media, the peril of social media, and the need for creativity.

