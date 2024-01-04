WHO LISTENS TO SAVAGE? WHERE ARE SAVAGE’S LISTENERS ? – Episode #669

Where are you listening from? Find out which cities are home to the most Savage listeners. The Michael Savage Podcast continues to captivate and engage audiences, leading to its widespread popularity and influence worldwide. He expresses gratitude for his millions of podcast listeners, sharing amusing anecdotes about his global audience and the reach of his show. He reminisces about his radio days and his transition into podcasting. Then, he shares upcoming projects, including interviews with jazz saxophonist Sam Gendel and other guests in 2024.

