The QUEEN OF LIES; CNN, AMANPOUR & the QUEEN OF JORDAN

Savage delivers a fiery rebuttal to the leftist lies and Hamas propaganda emerging from both the Left and the Right. Hear how astonishing falsehoods have metastasized under the Biden Regime. Savage dubs CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, ‘The Queen of Lies’ after her shocking interview with Jordan’s Queen Rania. Savage calls out the outrageous Antisemitism spouted by the progressive reporter and the Jordanian Queen. Listen and learn about the TRUE history of Israel and the Middle East. What is Black September? How does Jordan’s Civil War relate to this current conflict? How did the Soviets influence Palestinian propaganda? Ultra progressives are twisting the truth to mask the mutilation of Jewish women and children. Can we change the world? Will the truth set us free? How did Hamas obtain these weapons? How compromised is our Southern Border? Then, Savage reveals his greatest fear… what could happen next?

