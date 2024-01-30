TRUMP LEGAL ATTACKS; CAN HE BEAT THEM ALL? with Ace Criminal Defense Atty Daniel Horowitz -Episode #678

A New York jury ordered former President Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll — a writer who accused him of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s with no hard evidence to support her claims — a whopping $83.3 million for ‘defaming’ her in 2019 after denying her allegations against him. Savage speaks with renowned white collar criminal defense attorney Daniel Horowitz to get his expertise on this and other cases facing the Trump Team. Moving from New York to Georgia, Horowitz breaks down how the SHOCKING affair revelations about Fulton County DA Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade will impact Trump’s trial. Then, they head down South, examining the unprecedented border dispute between Texas and the federal government. Listen and learn as Horowitz flawlessly extracts the key details of these complex cases. Horowitz, a longtime friend of Savage, also shares some touching personal stories of his World War 2 veteran father and uncle 2nd LT Bernard L Horowitz, known as the “The Fighting Jew.” Savage and Horowitz make an appeal for patriotism amongst Jewish Americans and lament the liberal Jewish trope prevalent today.

