WOULD THE MILITARY TURN ON THE PEOPLE IN A CIVIL WAR? with Carl Higbie -Episode #677

Savage speaks with former US Navy SEAL and Newsmax commentator Carl Higbie, addressing rumors that if Trump wins the election, the Left may attempt to marshal the military against him. Higbie shares his perspective and recounts experiences from his time in the military. Higbie reveals the incompetent record of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.They discuss the challenges facing President Trump should he win the election, including the difficulty in enacting laws with a divided Congress. Savage draws a historical parallel to Oliver Cromwell’s struggle with The House of Lords. Both share their concern over the increasing control and manipulation by influential figures and institutions, including the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and its leader Klaus Schwab. Moving away from politics, the hosts share on the rewarding nature of influencing people through media, sharing personal experiences such as the time Savage saved someone from suicide on the air. They emphasize the importance of giving one’s all each day in the media industry. Both reflect on this experience and encourage listeners to consider the impact they have on others. Higbie shares with Savage his own personal mantra, “be someone worth dying for.”

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow