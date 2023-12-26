CHRISTMAS – A TIME FOR PEACE

Enjoy this holiday treat from Michael Savage as he explores the importance of religion, particularly Christianity, during times of deceit and terror. Listen as he explains why Christianity is the religion of peace as we observe the Christmas holiday. Savage believes humans have a unique need for a connection with God because we are not animals, but higher creatures. He laments that society, influenced by media and “degenerates,” has fallen to seeking only food and fornication instead of filling the empty void within through spiritual connection. He encourages listeners to reaffirm their faith in these dark times. Then, he reflects on his ability to influence audiences and change lives. He acknowledges that true inspiration comes from a divine source, and many artists throughout history have been deeply spiritual or religious rather than relying on drugs for their creativity. He draws a parallel between his experiences as a performer and the great responsibility that comes with this gift. In his classic style, he reminisces about the foods he ate as a child and shares his observations on the modern American diet. Whether you’re a new or longtime listener, you’ll be sure to love this holiday broadcast from Michael Savage!

