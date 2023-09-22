ZELENSKY/UKRAINE/RUSSIA; Col. Macgregor; Why The Demicans and Republicrats Keep This Endless War Going

Col. Macgregor speaks with Savage as the establishment beats the drums of war louder in Ukraine. In his address to the United Nations, President Biden called on leaders to support the war effort. Meanwhile, Zelensky made a trip to the United States to lobby for more weapons and more money. Macgregor covers all the latest: Why Putin is the dove amongst the war hawks in Russia. Why Putin does not want a wider war with NATO and the U.S. How Biden is bankrupting America. Why the United States is ill-equipped for World War 3. How BRICS threatens US hegemony. How will F-16s make it to Ukraine? Who would replace Putin? Ukraine Fatigue: Americans and Europeans are no longer supporting the war. Do Democrats want to prevent the war getting worse before the election? Why the M1 Abrams tanks are futile to the Ukrainians. The presidential candidates need real answers on how to end the war.

