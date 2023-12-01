A DIVINE CHOREOGRAPHY; Michael Savage in conversation with Rabbi Simon Jacobson about his recent meeting with the newly elected President of Argentina, JAVIER MILEI

Javier Milei sent shockwaves around the world as the Libertarian firebrand was declared president of Argentina, a longtime socialist stronghold. Milei recently visited the US, making a high-profile visit to the Lubavitcher rebbe’s grave. Rabbi Simon Jacobson accompanied Milei on his visit. Now, Jacobson is revealing the details of his remarkable meeting with the newly-elected president on this must-listen podcast. Jacobson and Savage share a fascinating conversation about the visit and much more! Savage reveals that his grandfather is buried in the same cemetery as the Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. America is lost and in need of a spiritual leader. Biden lacks a vision or a moral compass. Hear why everyone has a calling and a need for spiritual meaning. Why have so many sided with Hamas? What lies ahead for Javier Milei as he faces a battle taking on the globalist and socialist efforts to stop him? Rabbi Jacobson urges us to have hope despite the darkness surrounding us. Jacobson encourages us to recognize our spirit more than our body and use it to reach our higher existence. Why are we here? How can we make a difference?

