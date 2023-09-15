WHEN DOES LIFE BEGIN? WHY IS SUICIDE PROHIBITED IN THE BIBLE? With Rabbi DovBer Pinson Part 2

Hear the conclusion of Savage’s interview with world-renowned Torah scholar, author and spiritual teacher Rabbi DovBer Pinson. Listen as the two dive deeper into the pressing topics of our time: Why the sudden rise in transgender ideology? How does our current intellectual zeitgeist trace back to Theory of Relativity? How the loss of truth has led to a spiritual crisis. How we are marked by generational trauma. When does life begin? Why we must be good stewards of our bodies. Why Jewish law prohibits suicide. Rabbi Pinson answers questions from the Christian perspective. Is the Bible literal? How have the Jews persevered despite persecution?

This includes Part 1 & Part 2 of the interview. If you already listened to Part 1, skip to 48:24 to hear Part 2.

