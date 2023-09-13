IS WORLD CHAOS BECAUSE OF A MORAL COLLAPSE? With Rabbi DovBer Pinson Part 1

In a conversation for the ages, Savage speaks with world-renowned Torah scholar, author and spiritual teacher Rabbi DovBer Pinson. Savage and Pinson weave through some of the greatest questions of life and the most pressing topics of our time. Listen as two great minds discuss: Is reincarnation real? What is the afterlife? Does it exist? How Judaism contrasts with Eastern Philosophy. What is Hell? What is Heaven? What do we make of near death experiences? How do we explain child prodigies? The origins and writings of the Zohar. Why early philosophers were closer to the truth. Why hearing is better than sight spiritually. Why our response to life is more important than our circumstances. Why our current chaos in America may lead us to order. Why evil must be exposed. Why hope is active not passive. The selfless and sacrificial nature of perfect souls in imperfect bodies. What is a soul? Do plants have souls? The teachings of Baal Shem Tov and their lasting legacy. The spiritual nature of music and its role in our lives. Are we defined by our past or our potential future? The role and meaning of Baal teshuva. How the Dark Ages shaped modern Judaism.

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow