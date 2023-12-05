THE PUPPET-MASTERS TEARING DOWN WESTERN CIVILIZATION with Breitbart’s JOSH CAPLAN

In this riveting conversation, Savage speaks with Josh Caplan of Breitbart News about the greatest challenges to the future of Western Civilization. He delves into the details of his latest release A Savage Republic. The book is a culmination of Savage’s efforts to defend the nation’s borders, language, and culture. He warns that the civil war has arrived. Learn how George Soros, bipartisan efforts, tech titans and corporate interests are reinventing society. Hear about Klaus Schwab and the globalist effort to collapse America and recreate the world in their image. How social media and technology has changed war in the modern era. What happens next in Israel? Can radical Islam be defeated? Will Gavin be the Democratic candidate? Caplan tells Savage that the Chabad community loves listening to Savage, calling him “a bridge from God to man.”

