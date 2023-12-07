HANUKKAH in a time of HAMAS & Homegrown DOMESTIC LEFTIST TERRORISM

In this timely broadcast, Savage discusses the relevance of Hanukkah in the face of left-wing terrorism groups operating freely in the United States. He calls out the politicians and educators for not adequately addressing domestic terrorism and instead promoting sympathy for the Palestinian cause. Then, he points out the irony of the same anti-Semitism that Hanukkah commemorates being perpetrated today by those promoting tolerance and diversity. Despite this threat, it is not too late to counter it and bring back order in the country. Learn how the destruction of our borders, language, and culture created a perfect storm to bring the country to its knees. Savage calls for people to pray and act to save America. How can we restore America’s health, wealth, and freedom?

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow