Chinese-Funded Biolabs Operating in the US? with James O’Keefe

James O’Keefe joins Savage to share the findings of his latest exposé. Learn what O’Keefe, along with a citizen reporter, uncovered when speaking with a congressional staffer for California Democratic Congressman Jim Costa. Then, O’Keefe shares the details behind his high-profile exit from Project Veritas and his new endeavor O’Keefe Media Group. The pair embark on a deeper conversation about the importance of moral integrity and self-sacrifice in achieving success, and the dangers of prioritizing short-term self-interest over the greater good. They discuss their experiences with false accusations and smears, and encourage listeners to take action when they see wrongdoing, despite the challenges that may come with it.

