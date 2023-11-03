HOW AMERICA BECOMES ZIMBABWE

Math is deemed racist, standards are erased in the name of ‘equity’, and chaos dominates our cities and Southern Border. Is America headed to a fate similar to that of Zimbabwe? Zimbabwe passed laws that stripped white men of their property, and white men — mostly farmers — were summarily hunted down, murdered, and effectively eradicated. Savage is joined by Mark A. Hewitt, retired aviation executive, college professor, and military pilot. Hewitt explains how standards are being dropped in the US in the name of diversity and equity. Hewitt outlines how Americans are being played by the Biden administration and the Democrat party, with their incessant propagandic drumbeats of racism, white supremacy, and Critical Race Theory. Where does this lead? Will America become Zimbabwe?

