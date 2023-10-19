BONUS – SAVAGE’S EERIE PREDICTION ABOUT ISRAEL AND HAMAS

Listen to find out what Savage eerily predicted about Israel and Hamas in this must-listen podcast. Learn the history of Israel. Savage explains he could have a bias, being Jewish, but that many liberal Jews actually hate Israel. Savage visited Israel twice, and almost lived there. Hatred of Israel spread by Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and other leftwingers in Congress. How Hamas and Palestinian leaders live in wealth while their people live in squalor. How other Arab countries reject Palestinians. America is the land of milk and honey. History of Jewish refugees kicked out of Arab countries in 1948.

