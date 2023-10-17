Where is GOD in a time of ISLAMIST SLAUGHTER OF INNOCENT JEWS?

As Israel faces its greatest threat in half a century, Savage turns to the Rock of Ages. He asks, “Where is God in this time of turmoil?”

How can God allow the vicious torturing, the raping of women, and the slaughter of innocent children by Islamic fanatics in HAMAS? Savage warns that Hamas is in the West and why we should all be concerned. Listen as Savage explains why the story of Samson and Aldous Huxley’s Eyeless in Gaza stands as a metaphor for Israel at this moment. Learn how Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is tied to Obama and how they supported terrorist organizations like Hamas. Why is Biden suddenly posturing for Israel? Hear about the Left’s plan to destroy America and flood us with radical refugees. How will this war end?

