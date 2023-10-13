NAVY SEAL JACK CARR- WHAT A GROUND ATTACK IN GAZA WOULD BE LIKE

What are ground forces facing in Gaza? World famous author and retired Navy SEAL Jack Carr joins Savage to discuss Israel’s counterattack on Hamas. In his latest book, ONLY THE DEAD, Carr theorized a Russian planned Iranian attack on Israel to draw the US into another Middle East war, spreading our military too thin, so that Russia can slide into Ukraine and China can slide into Taiwan. Could his prediction be correct? Hear this and more from Savage and Carr: Is Hamas a proxy for another Arab nation? Did treason cause Israeli intelligence to miss this attack? How violence has erupted around the world under Biden after relative years of peace. How division in Israel contributed to the timing of the assault. Why the collapse of literacy is influencing public opinion. Where did Hamas get these weapons? Ukraine? Afghanistan? Public reports are only a fraction of the real atrocities happening in Israel according to Israeli Special Forces. Could terrorists be invading America’s borders? Why old strategies will not work this time. How does this conflict end?

