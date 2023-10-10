EYELESS IN GAZA: HOW WAS ISRAEL BLINDED TO THE HAMAS ATTACK? with LARRY JOHNSON

Savage speaks with former CIA operative Larry Johnson about the large-scale surprise attack waged on Israel and the developing war. Savage and Johsnon give a breakdown of the crisis as Israel faces its greatest threat in over 50 years. How did Israel miss this attack? Did U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine make it Hamas? How has the Palestinian Authority responded? Has Israel underestimated Hamas? Did Russia play a part in this plan? How incompetent leadership is putting us all in danger. What led to the Iron Dome failure? How has Biden emboldened Iran? Are there Hamas operatives in America?Why does Johnson believe Gaza could be Israel’s Iwo Jima?

