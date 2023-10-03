Breaking Biden with Breitbart’s Alex Marlow

Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, discusses his new exposé on the individuals and entities behind The Biden Administration. Marlow reveals the vast web of consultants, bureaucrats, corporate titans, foreign interests, and various extended family members (it’s not just Hunter!) who have achieved unfathomable wealth and power while keeping Biden in charge. Listen and learn from Marlow about the expansive network of corruption devastating America: How long can Biden last? Will he be the candidate? Will he be replaced by Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsom? Biden’s role in Hollywood and agreements with the Chinese Communist Party; How the media is complicit in corruption; How the rich manipulate the system; The shocking reality of the military industrial complex; The true goal of the border crisis; Is Biden the most corrupt President in current history? The tactic that has helped Biden survive. Then, Savage and Marlow reflect on Andrew Breitbart and his legacy.

