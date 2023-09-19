The End of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy Has Destroyed Us. With Dr. Carrie Gress

After fifty years of feminism, many people can’t even define “woman.” Bestselling author Carrie Gress, Ph.D., shares her powerful new book, The End of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy Has Destroyed Us, where she boldly proclaims what has been hiding in the shadows: “feminism” has abolished women. Gress argues that fifty years of feminism have had the opposite of the intended effect and have granted primacy of place to the traditionally male sphere of life, while simultaneously devaluing the typical attributes, virtues, and strengths of women. Savage and Gress cover the history of feminism and its philosophical roots in Nietzche, Descartes, Marx, and more. Why celebrating womanhood has been replaced with idealization of the masculine. The Marxist plan to fracture families; The Communist connections of prominent feminists. Why Biden is embracing trans education for children. What can parents do to protect their children? Why we need to recognize, respect, and celebrate womanhood.

