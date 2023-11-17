WILL NEWSOM REPLACE BIDEN? IS THIS THE DEEP DEM PLAN? Stephen Gardner interviews Michael Savage

Check out Stephen’s YouTube channel here

In this engaging and wide-ranging interview, Savage discusses pressing issues with Stephen Gardner. The conversation touches on the current state of America, highlighting Savage’s observations of people feeling agitated and experiencing mild depression, attributing it to the overwhelming opposition dominating media, universities, and corporate boards. Savage emphasizes the importance of non-violent resistance through dialogue and communication. The discussion then shifts to global issues, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Savage criticizes President Biden’s handling of the situation, suggesting that if former President Trump were in power, the conflict might have been prevented. The conversation delves into the complexities of international relations, with Savage expressing concern about the corruption and lack of care for the nation within the current administration. Savage shares a personal story of his encounter with Donald Trump on Air Force One. He recounts how Trump’s unpredictability and seemingly small gestures, like offering him a hot dog with mustard, revealed aspects of the then-President’s character. Then, hear about Savage’s new book, “A Savage Republic,” offering a glimpse into its contents. He outlines various plots, including the puppet president plot, show trials, censorship, culture, bankruptcy, and more. He expresses concern about the impact of George Soros and speculates on a potential plot to establish a one-world government. The conversation concludes with optimism, emphasizing the power of words and ideas. Despite the challenges facing the nation, he believes in the importance of non-violent resistance through dialogue, highlighting the value of books, YouTube shows, and other mediums in shaping public opinion.

