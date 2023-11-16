IS A WORLDWIDE CURRENCY COMING? PROTECT YOURSELF NOW!

Governments around the world, The World Economic Forum, and the International Monetary Fund are proposing the movement to a global currency. How likely is this proposal and what can YOU do about it? How is deficit spending devaluing the dollar? With government spending out of control, the dollar clearly isn’t a stable store of value. How can everyday Americans protect themselves from dollar decline? To help make sense of the chaos in the economy, Savage speaks with expert Philip Patrick. He spent years as a private wealth manager at Citigroup on Lombard Street and joined Birch Gold Group as a Precious Metals Specialist in 2012.

To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow