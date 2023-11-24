SAVAGE’S 2023 THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

Savage reprises some of his best Thanksgiving specials of the past on this special holiday podcast! First, he explores the dread some have around the dinner table at the holidays. From 2006, hear why it’s actually masculine to cook according to cultures around the world. Then, hear Savage’s Thanksgiving sermon and the myths around Thanksgiving from 2019. In a 2012 broadcast, Savage laments the lost art of conversation and the declining work ethic in America.

