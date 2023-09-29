THE FAKE REPUBLICRAT DEBATE – SAVAGE COMMENTARY

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND…Vivek “Swarmy”, Mike “Schmenz”, “Fatso” Christie and all the other debaters are roasted by Savage as he enjoys a glass of wine. Peppered with his native New York humor, listen to the only debate wrap up you’ll need. Savage reveals the corruption and money propelling the GOP debates and the election circus. Listen as he explains the REAL problems plaguing Americans that you’ll rarely hear about on the mainstream media. Savage trashes the networks for their lame questions and irrelevant topics. Can any of these candidates beat Biden? Hear Savage read live comments from Savage listeners and more on this hilarious, fun debate coverage only Savage can deliver.

