With this definitive style, Savage examines the origins of the scapegoat to paint a picture of modern America. Learn why we have become the scapegoats in Biden’s America. In a quintessential Savage broadcast, he weaves between the political, philosophical, and spiritual. How Savage became an ethnobotanist; Is God omnipotent or omnipresent? Why only God can save the West; America is being assassinated; Savage details the plan to destroy America in his new book A Savage Republic: Inside the Plot to Destroy America; The Bob Menendez bribery scandal only scratches the surface of corruption; Why the truth shall set us free! The Desantis campaign is just now focusing on his military background, but is it too late? Trudeau has destroyed Canada; Zelensky asks Spirit-Cooking artist Marina Abramović to be an ambassador; How phony charities work in the U.S.; How the welfare state has warped our immigration system.

