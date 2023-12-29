SAVAGE STORIES FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Episode #667

The New Yorker described Savage as, “a marvellous storyteller, a quirky thinker, and an incorrigible free-associator. He sometimes sounds less like a political commentator than like the star of a riveting and unusually vivid one-man play.” Listen to these beloved tales from the master storyteller on this extraordinary episode. He reminisces on his tough teachers, life for the working class in Queens, the tight-knit communities of yesteryear, and the human condition. First, listen about the no-nonsense Irish Geometry teacher who would be fired in today’s woke schools; his father’s friend who moved into middle class only to suffer a sad fate; Louie who taught him to straighten nails with his own hands; the tale of The Jar, and many more. He explores the unpredictable nature of life as the year draws to a close. Please share this remarkable episode with your friends and loved ones!

