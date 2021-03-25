Media coverage of two shootings is criminal; white Christians are the prey of the left; Left wing propagandists immediately accuse white man in shooting; Biden wants to take guns away just as the border is being overrun with illegals; The modern meaning of Passover; we are all slaves to something and a Passover Seder is a means of breaking our bondage; Cal. Dept. of Education has ethnic studies courses on Aztec gods honored by human sacrifice; where is God?

RECENT PODCASTS

MORE PODCASTS … INCLUDING 2020