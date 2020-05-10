MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020 – ‘GREATEST PUBLIC HEALTH BLUNDER’

Savage was first to call for Fauci to be fired; Fauci stabbing President Trump in the back repeatedly on CNN; Savage has been calling for selective quarantine from the beginning; Pastor who defied safety protocols dies of Coronavirus; Iran freer than we are, starting to reopen the country; What an epidemiologist really is; Pelosi’s corruption, looking for money to bail out the postal service; Our democracy may never come back; Fauci will now determine if we can vote in November.