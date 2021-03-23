NewsMax

By Michael Savage Tuesday, 23 March 2021

I want to talk about faith. I could say God. But I don’t want to talk about religion because to me religion has very much become Religion Incorporated. It’s become a business. I have found the business of religion turns me off more than on.

Of course, you could argue that the business of religion is what keeps the whole structure going. Whatever you want to do is fine, but when I see the Catholic charities behind flooding America with illegal aliens, I’m sorry I can’t get too involved with religion.

The majority of people on the earth are Christians. Over 31% of the world’s population are Christians. Next are Muslims at 24%. Jewish people make up 0.1% of the number of people on Earth who are religious. All worship the same God. But what about the 1 billion Hindus and a half a billion Buddhists? But what about the many of you who have no religion but still believe in God?

I worship a God I’ve never seen. I’ve seen snapshots of God. When I watch a bird fly in the Sky, I see God. When I see a puppy play with a rag, I see God. When I see the glint in the eye of an infant, I see God.

We all have glimpses of God. We’re talking about spirit. The question is, does man have to worship something to get through life? I think most people do have to submit to something.

Of course, it’s very common for adults to leave their childhood religion and switch to another faith, especially here in the United States, which has almost no roots anymore. But it’s very important for you to remember that none of us lasts forever. I don’t care who you are, how cynical you are, how smart you are, how strong you are, there’s an hourglass, and you turn an hourglass upside down and watch the sand trickle through. Now for many of us there’s more sand on the bottom than there is on the top.

For me, I see God as the center of a spiritual wheel with all the spokes being the many religions and beliefs that lead us to God.

I remember once I was on a student trip taking a ship to Europe in the late ’60s. The ship was an old troop transport in World War II, and it was a cheap way to get to Europe. The ship was packed with young people partying and having fun and I remember I was in the cabin of six people, six bunk beds, and we were all young people young in our 20s and there was one older man. I don’t know how old he was, but he was an old blind Dutchman, and I would ask him questions and talk to him about many things.

And I’d ask him, you know, “What is the meaning of life?” I was always that kind of kid.

I always wanted to know the deeper meaning of life. He said many things to me, this old man, but one of the things he said was you can reduce all religions to one statement which is, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

In conclusion, the best piece of advice I can give you is: Do not let religion get in the way of your faith. Your faith will bring you closer to the power that drives the universe.

