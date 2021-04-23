Join Savage for a laugh over wine and dinner, then be educated as he delves into the depressing topics of the day. Booker T. Washington was hip to those who practice the race hustle, and Savage will explain why. Responding to the Derek Chauvin conviction for the death of George Floyd, corporations swing hard left and jump onboard the ‘systemic racism’ train. Each is trying to outdo the other with its “solidarity”. BLM protests a restaurant, girl brandishing a knife becomes overnight martyr. This plus coffee and all the news of the day you can bear.

