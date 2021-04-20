Dr. Michael Savage on NewsMax

As today’s podcast went to press, we learned that Maxine Waters has been rebuked by the Judge in the Derek Chauvin trial. Her exhorting of protesters to violence may lead to a mistrial.

This is a nightmare because a man’s life is hanging in the balance after another man’s life was taken from him. A mistrial or successful appeal of this case could be the tipping point that provokes civil war.

On the other hand, maybe justice will prevail and Waters will be thrown out of Congress.

Today I will ask, “Are we already in a civil war?”

My last podcast was “The Coming Civil War,” and many people agreed with me, people who are cognizant of what’s going on in society.

You don’t have to be a genius to see that the death of one Black man, George Floyd, was the Fort Sumter of The Left. They, in essence, declared war on America. They were waiting for the powder keg.

Open up the news any day of the week: Portland, Oregon, they’re still rioting. They’re burning. That was the powder keg.

Meanwhile there were 54 mass shootings in the last month. What can I say about that? You want gun control? So the government has total power over you?

Everyone knows the history of Nazi Germany. One of the first things Hitler did was seize the guns of the Germans because he knew the German people would have otherwise objected to his genocide.

Most Germans opposed it. So, why the 54 mass shootings since Biden took office, what’s going on?

And there’s the surge of illegal aliens coming over the border by the thousands. All dressed well, new sneakers, new shirts, new hairdos, brought here and supported by religious “charities.”

And behind them are the high-tech gangsters. And here is the bewildering part for me. I’m a guy who thinks he can figure most things out. I use logic and reason.

Why do Mark Zuckerberg, Jack at Twitter, Bill Gates want that? Why do they want an endless flow of illegal aliens?

Most of them are illiterate in their native Spanish, meaning they cannot read it or write it. Most of them have zero education, which means they’re of no value whatsoever to Honduras or the countries they are coming from.

They can’t work in high-tech.

Next, the war against our children, especially white male children.

Here are the outlines of a story that made my blood boil, but there is hope in it as well:

Two weeks ago, the headmaster of a prestigious New York private school quit because he couldn’t take the controversial race, curriculum and policies aimed at white males.

At about the same time, the father of a schoolgirl in another prestigious school said “enough is enough,” and wrote a letter explaining why he was taking his daughter out of the school. God bless his courage!

He said, “The administration and the board of trustees have displayed a cowardly and appalling lack of leadership by appeasing an anti-intellectual illiberal mob. I can not tolerate a school that not only judges my daughter by the color of her skin, but encourages and instructs her to prejudge others by theirs.”

The school fired back accusing him of racism, but he didn’t back down. He said he stood by his letter. He said he most resented how the school has begun to teach what to think instead of how to think.

Many of the parents agreed with him, one writing in response, “This is a masterpiece and I want to buy this man a drink.”

This is what’s coming to schools and neighborhoods near you.

Unless you do what the father at that school did, which is have the guts to stand up to these jackals on the left.

And it’s not just here in America.

Violence and social upheaval in this country are part of a worldwide liberal revolution.

The forces of the left are attempting nothing less than a social takeover of the world economy and global politics. Which they have virtually succeeded in grabbing as the result of covid.

They have masked us, they have muted us, they have shot us up with vaccines. And they are now controlling the economy.

Ronald Reagan said, “We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth. Or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness.”

Obama took us on that first step. If we don’t stop Biden and his gang, we’ll have a thousand years of darkness.

The world liberal revolution is what the 10s of millions of conservative law-abiding Americans are fighting against, often without even knowing it. We are the equivalent of the anti-communists who fought Stalin.

The real patriots and conservatives in our nation, those who still believe in the family, in personal and religious freedom, in the Constitution of the United States and are standing up to an increasingly overbearing Federal government. . .We are the new resistance!

