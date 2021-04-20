Big mouth Maxine Waters is rebuked by Judge in the Derek Chauvin trial. Exhorting protesters to violence may lead to a mistrial. Justice will be served if Waters is thrown out of Congress. Violence and social upheaval in America are part of a WORLDWIDE LIBERAL REVOLUTION. Forces on the left seek global domination. George Floyd was the powder keg that gave them their excuse for riots around the country. Meanwhile Biden’s gun grab coincides with a sudden spike in mass shootings, illegals continue to surge over the border, and the anti-white war against our children is causing waves in New York city where a brave parent finally said “Enough!” Special segment on the ECONOMIC CIVIL WAR. Ronald Reagan said we can leave our children “this, the last best hope of man on earth or … 1000 years of darkness”. We are the resistance!

RECENT PODCASTS

MORE PODCASTS … INCLUDING 2020