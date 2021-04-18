BREITBART

Discussing everything from culture and immigration to race and violence, foreign policy and the media, as well as the economy and privacy concerns, conservative radio legend Michael Savage on Friday warned of a civil war which awaits the U.S. if the left continues to launch assaults on all that Americans hold dear.

On his latest weekly podcast, Savage discussed a broad range of issues he sees as breeding grounds for an impending civil war.

“What we are seeing is a civil war,” Savage said, before questioning if it can be stopped.

Savage then described the “assault” as emanating from all sides and the wars “raging right here at home,” including the “war against the middle class, the suburbs, and white men.”

“We are under assault from both inside and out as our government moves to consolidate its domestic power, while at the same time weakening our defenses against the growing power of our global enemies like China,” he said.

