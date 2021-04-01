Factories of hate against White people are ruining the country; how did we go from MLK’s dream to now hating each other over skin color; this can only end in a mountain of skulls; celebrating the birthday of the entire Savage Nation; Biden gang is destroying the military and the rest of the nation; Borders, Language and Culture is the glue that holds the nation together; God is a conservative; Savage on Newsmax TV expounds on George Floyd trial; news, views and reviews.

