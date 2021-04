Dr. Scott Atlas, Hoover Institution, joins to discuss easing the nationwide lockdowns. Rolling reopenings now starting to happen, Savage called for this weeks ago, along with selective quarantines; Nancy Pelosi quotes the bible to justify the release of federal inmates; Big corporations still taking advantage of the small business bailout loans; Corruption on both sides; Potential food shortages.

