Savage savages the Oscars as only Savage can do. The academy awards have become a joke even without Savage’s help, but he makes it even funnier. This year had the lowest viewership ever. Minorities pushed the anti-police narrative. They’re entertainers, many of whom only went to schools for performing arts, never took science. Yet they lecture us on climate. Old white guy Anthony Hopkins won best Male Actor and it set them off. There’s a serious side to this: The decadence of Hollywood reflects the decadence our culture is falling into everywhere. America truly is in free fall and Savage outlines some of the things we need to be on the lookout for. Reads from a guest article called ‘America in Free Fall’.

