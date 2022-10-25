Will Xi invade Taiwan? How does China manipulate the TikTok algorithm? Savage speaks with author and China expert Gordon G. Chang on what to expect next from the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. Chang outlines how Xi has been preparing the Chinese people for war, while the American leadership has neglected to protect itself. Hear how the Chinese Communist Party has sowed the seeds of discord in the United States; how former US government officials are in bed with the communists regime; how the CCP allowed Covid to spread to the West; the 1999 book that foretold the rise of the Chinese world order; and how China is flooding America with fentanyl, while supporting the American far-left and BLM.

Related